Recap: Sikeston rolls past Fox

Sikeston rolled past visiting Fox 64-37 Wednesday.
Amyari Blissett led Sikeston with 24 points, while Karris Allen finished with 17 and Chelsie Moore added 15. Minea Dervisevic led the way for Fox with 20 points.
Sikeston (3-2) will host Perryville on Monday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. Fox (3-5) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Wednesday, January 6 at 7 p.m.
