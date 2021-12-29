 Skip to main content
Recap: Sikeston topples Holt
Recap: Sikeston topples Holt

Allen had a game-high 29 points to lead Sikeston to a 52-37 win over visiting Holt Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Sikeston was Blissett with 13 points. Maddy Carroll was the leading scorer for Holt with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Holt was Maddy Carroll (11)

Holt (2-8) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

