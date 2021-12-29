Recap: Sikeston topples Holt

Allen had a game-high 29 points to lead Sikeston to a 52-37 win over visiting Holt Wednesday.
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
Also finishing in double figures for Sikeston was Blissett with 13 points. Maddy Carroll was the leading scorer for Holt with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Holt was Maddy Carroll (11)
Holt (2-8) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.