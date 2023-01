Silex got double-doubles from Maddy Hall (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Abigail Mooney (12 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Louisiana 64-57 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Silex was Maddison Isom with 11 points. The other leading rebounder for Silex was Maddison Isom (9).

Silex (10-6) goes on the road to play Winfield on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. Louisiana (7-4) plays at Bowling Green on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.