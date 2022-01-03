 Skip to main content
Recap: Silex downs Winfield
Recap: Silex downs Winfield

Silex downed Winfield 40-32 Monday at Clopton.

Sara Grateke led the way for Silex with 17 points. The leading rebounders for Silex were Sara Grateke (9) and Abigail Mooney (9).

Silex (6-4) goes on the road to play Winfield at 7:30 p.m today. Winfield (4-7) will host Silex at 7:30 p.m today.

