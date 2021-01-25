Recap: Silex tops Van-Far

Silex topped visiting Van-Far 37-26 Monday.
Julia Grateke led the way for Silex with 11 points. Haley Baskett led the way for Van-Far with 10 points.
Silex (4-5) plays at Clopton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Van-Far (0-1) visits Louisiana on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
