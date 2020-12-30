 Skip to main content
Recap: South Callaway breezes by Hermann
South Callaway breezed by visiting Hermann 59-38 Wednesday.

South Callaway (1-0) travels to North Callaway on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Hermann (4-4) goes on the road to play Montgomery County on Thursday, January 7 at 6 p.m.

