Recap: South Callaway breezes by Hermann

South Callaway breezed by visiting Hermann 59-38 Wednesday.
South Callaway (1-0) travels to North Callaway on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Hermann (4-4) goes on the road to play Montgomery County on Thursday, January 7 at 6 p.m.
