South Callaway triumphed over visiting North Callaway 56-18 Monday.
Recap: South Callaway triumphs over North Callaway
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BETHALTO — Kourtland Tyus needed just 17 seconds to make a statement Tuesday night.
Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.
Nernix Hall used a smothering defense from its soccer-rich roster to knock off Gateway STEM 55-39 on Wednesday in the championship game of the Wildcat New Year Shootout at Westminster Christian Academy.
Kate Jozwiakowski's career-high 22-point effort helped the Pioneers hold off Eureka 51-45 in a non-league battle of large-school toughies at Eureka High.
LADUE — It was like a well-choreographed dance. All Jordan Fredrickson had to do was pull off the coup de grace.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2020 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Francis Howell Central (11-0)22. Edwardsville (13-1)13. Oakville …
CHESTERFIELD — Raina Bryant and her teammates are ready for some much deserved recognition.
LADUE — Opponents better be on guard because Peyton Starks is comfortable now.
When it comes to knocking down a long-range shot, Waterloo senior guard Aubrey Hubbard has been leading the way in the area this season.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Calynn Gicante can tell the atmosphere is different.