 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: South County downs Hardin Calhoun
0 comments

Recap: South County downs Hardin Calhoun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

South County downed visiting Hardin Calhoun 46-39 Tuesday.

Eden Copelin led the way for South County with 16 points. Jaelyn Hill led the way for Hardin Calhoun with 15 points.

South County (3-0) visits Williamsville on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Hardin Calhoun (2-2) plays at home against Raymond Lincolnwood on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News