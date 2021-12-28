Recap: South County downs Hardin Calhoun

South County downed visiting Hardin Calhoun 46-39 Tuesday.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
Eden Copelin led the way for South County with 16 points. Jaelyn Hill led the way for Hardin Calhoun with 15 points.
South County (3-0) visits Williamsville on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Hardin Calhoun (2-2) plays at home against Raymond Lincolnwood on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.