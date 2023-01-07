 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: South Iron triumphs over MICDS

South Iron cruised to a 68-37 win over visiting MICDS Saturday.

South Iron (6-1) will host Vashon on Tuesday, January 31. MICDS (7-6) plays at Principia on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

