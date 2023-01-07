Recap: South Iron triumphs over MICDS StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 7, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Iron cruised to a 68-37 win over visiting MICDS Saturday.South Iron (6-1) will host Vashon on Tuesday, January 31. MICDS (7-6) plays at Principia on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 01-07-2023 Iron South Micds STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Whitfield girls basketball team plans to resume schedule after more than a month off Whitfield played in last year's Class 5 state final but put this season on hold because of a lack of players. Jacoby turns up the offense to help Visitation knock off Fort Zumwalt East LADUE — Avery Jacoby was not playing poorly. Girls basketball spotlight: Jones uses lifelong passion to help make Vashon championship contender Tanya Jones thought it was strange — at first. Henderson twins lead Howell Central past Cor Jesu, into Westminster Shootout final TOWN AND COUNTRTY — The battle begins as soon as the word "shotgun" is called out. Weller powers Edwardsville past Collinsville in SWC affair COLLINSVILLE — Emerson Weller said the pain in her torn ACL was excruciating at times. Horton steps up to lead Pattonville into Westminster Shootout final TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kennedy Horton didn't have to go through an initiation process. Oakville uses strong holiday conditioning to outlast Lindbergh in Suburban Red contest OAKVILLE — Sami Simokaitis was heading toward the trash can. Buscher comes up big to help Lutheran South claim tournament crown with OT win over Union AFFTON — Ellie Buscher can't recall the words that she mumbled to herself. Wilke's late layup lifts Highland past Waterloo in Highland Shootout girls showcase Highland remained unbeaten in the Mississippi Valley Conference with the hair-raising victory. Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/2/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Alton (15-0)22. O'Fallon (14-3)13. Pattonville (6-1)54. Eureka (8-5)35. S…