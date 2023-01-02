 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Southern Boone topples Hermann

Southern Boone toppled visiting Hermann 63-48 Monday.

Hermann (7-2) goes on the road to play Montgomery County on Thursday at 6 p.m.

