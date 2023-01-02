Recap: Southern Boone topples Hermann StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 2, 2023 Jan 2, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern Boone toppled visiting Hermann 63-48 Monday.Hermann (7-2) goes on the road to play Montgomery County on Thursday at 6 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 01-02-2023 Southern Boone Hermann STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Potts helps Incarnate Word to another Visitation Christmas championship TOWN AND COUNTRY — Natalie Potts felt right at home Wednesday night. Alton continues record-setting roll with win over O'Fallon in Mascoutah final MASCOUTAH — Deserea Howard wanted to keep the talk to a minimum. Freshman duo power Lutheran St. Charles to St. Dominic Tourney title OFALLON, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles freshman Kyrii Franklin cleared her mind while her coaches and fans lost theirs. Properly motivated Breese Central gains revenge with win over Highland MASCOUTAH — Breese Central junior Kaydence Schroeder needed a little motivation. Auringer leads Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central, into tournament final O'FALLON, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball coach Erin Luttschwager knew Ally Auringer had a breakout shooting performance in her. Heck steps up in fourth quarter to help Waterloo claim tournament crown WATERLOO — Aubrey Heck isn't quite sure how to handle the spotlight just yet. Pickett's career-best night lifts Fort Zumwalt West in Maurer Invitational girls final LADUE — Heidi Pickett is cool with whatever role her coach has in mind for her that day. Girls basketball spotlight: Jones uses lifelong passion to help make Vashon championship contender Tanya Jones thought it was strange — at first. Kisgen guides Freeburg past Nashville, into quarterfinal round of Mascoutah Invitational MASCOUTAH — Kylie Kisgen wore her battle scar with pride. Incarnate Word rolls to 75th successive win thanks to strong defensive effort TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kaylynn Janes looked at the scoreboard and did a double take.