Recap: Southern Boone triumphs over Sullivan
Recap: Southern Boone triumphs over Sullivan

Southern Boone cruised to a 57-26 win over visiting Sullivan Monday.

Southern Boone (1-0) hosts St. Clair on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Sullivan (2-9) goes on the road to play St. Clair on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

