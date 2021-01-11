Recap: Southern Boone triumphs over Sullivan

-
-
-
-
-
Southern Boone cruised to a 57-26 win over visiting Sullivan Monday.
Southern Boone (1-0) hosts St. Clair on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Sullivan (2-9) goes on the road to play St. Clair on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
