Recap: Sparta downs Red Bud

Sparta downed Red Bud 36-29 Monday at Red Bud.
Addi Dilley led the way for Red Bud with 12 points.
Sparta (7-8) visits Okawville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Red Bud (11-16) plays at Chester on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
St. Charles West holds off Orchard Farm 41-38 in a GAC North showdown. It was the Eagles first loss of the season.
Civic Memorial hit nine 3-point shots to knock off Triad 56-47 in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest on Thursday. Olivia Durbin scored 16 points for the winners.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Defense has been the calling card all season for the Fort Zumwalt West High girls basketball team, and it was again Tuesday night.
Bombers score final 10 points and move into position to claim their first league crown since 2004.
O'FALLON, Ill. — Nick Knolhoff got his wish.
Safiyah Reed passed the 1,000-point mark for her career in leading STEAM Academy to a 63-54 win over St. Dominic on Wednesday. She had a game-high 30 points.
Clayton senior Izzy Ross had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North on Thursday. Clayton captured the crown in the fourth-team Clayton Round-Robin with three successive wins.
Francis Howell senior Libby Brewster is third in the area in scoring at 23.5 points per game. She is in line to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career this week.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/24/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (18-4)12. Webster Groves (12-3)23. O'Fallon (18-4)54. Franc…
Taylor Brown scores 24 to lead Lift For Life past East St. Louis 53-40.
