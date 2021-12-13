Recap: Sparta slips past Dupo

Sparta slipped past Dupo 40-39 Monday at Dupo.
Kayla Braun led the way for Sparta with 12 points and Sydney Rheinecker added 11. Alexis Curtis was the leading scorer for Dupo with 15 points and Octavia Heidelberg added 13. The leading rebounder for Dupo was Octavia Heidelberg (10)
Sparta (4-6) hosts Okawville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Dupo (5-4) visits New Athens on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
