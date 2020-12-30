Recap: St. Charles beats Fort Zumwalt North

St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North 41-25 Wednesday at Duchesne.
Breanna Hollowell led St. Charles with 13 points.
St. Charles (4-2) travels to Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-6) travels to Duchesne on Thursday at 11 a.m.
