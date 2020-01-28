Recap: St. Charles gets by Duchesne
0 comments

Recap: St. Charles gets by Duchesne

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

St. Charles got by Duchesne 37-34 Tuesday at Duchesne.

Taylor Meers led the way for Duchesne with 13 points.

St. Charles (4-10) goes on the road to play Lebanon on Thursday at 6 p.m. Duchesne (6-9) plays at Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports