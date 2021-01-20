Recap: St. Charles tops Warrenton

St. Charles topped visiting Warrenton 41-29 Wednesday.
Ashleigh Reed led the way for St. Charles with 18 points.
St. Charles (5-5) hosts St. Charles West on Friday at 6 p.m. Warrenton (2-5) will host Winfield on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
