Recap: St. Charles triumphs over Winfield
Recap: St. Charles triumphs over Winfield

St. Charles triumphed over visiting Winfield 55-17 Tuesday.

Chanel Davis led the way for St. Charles with 18 points.

St. Charles (8-14) will host Borgia on Friday at 7 p.m. Winfield (3-18) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

