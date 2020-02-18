Recap: St. Charles triumphs over Winfield

St. Charles triumphed over visiting Winfield 55-17 Tuesday.
Chanel Davis led the way for St. Charles with 18 points.
St. Charles (8-14) will host Borgia on Friday at 7 p.m. Winfield (3-18) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
St. Charles triumphed over visiting Winfield 55-17 Tuesday.
Chanel Davis led the way for St. Charles with 18 points.
St. Charles (8-14) will host Borgia on Friday at 7 p.m. Winfield (3-18) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.