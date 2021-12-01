 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West defeats Lutheran North
Recap: St. Charles West defeats Lutheran North

Mia Nicastro had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead St. Charles West past Lutheran North 49-43 Wednesday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West was Lily Jackson with 16 points. The other leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Elena Scheve (8).

St. Charles West (4-0) visits Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 8 p.m. Lutheran North (1-1) visits MICDS on Friday at 5 p.m.

