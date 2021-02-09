 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West defeats Lutheran South
Mia Nicastro had a game-high 28 points to lead St. Charles West to a 52-48 win over Lutheran South Tuesday at Lutheran South.

The Warriors dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 38-21. Emma Pawlitz was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 20 points and Ellie Buscher added 16. The leading rebounders for St. Charles West were Addie Block (9) and Mia Nicastro (8). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (11)

St. Charles West (12-7) visits Saxony Lutheran on Saturday at 1 p.m. Lutheran South (11-6) visits Clayton on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

