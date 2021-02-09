Recap: St. Charles West defeats Lutheran South

Mia Nicastro had a game-high 28 points to lead St. Charles West to a 52-48 win over Lutheran South Tuesday at Lutheran South.

The Warriors dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 38-21. Emma Pawlitz was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 20 points and Ellie Buscher added 16. The leading rebounders for St. Charles West were Addie Block (9) and Mia Nicastro (8). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (11)