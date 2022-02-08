Recap: St. Charles West defeats Lutheran South

The Warriors hit nine of 15 free throw attempts, while the Lancers made one of one. Mia Nicastro led St. Charles West with 19 points, while Lily Jackson finished with 10 and Elena Scheve added 10. The leading scorers for Lutheran South were Katelynn Karsten (9), Amy Ceko (8), Chloe Eggerding (8) and Sophia Horrell (8). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (9)