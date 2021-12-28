 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West downs Francis Howell Central
Recap: St. Charles West downs Francis Howell Central

Mia Nicastro had a game-high 26 points to lead St. Charles West to a 64-55 win over visiting Francis Howell Central Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were Lily Jackson (18) and Hannah Myers (10). Rylee Denbow led Francis Howell Central with 20 points, while Trinniti Matthews finished with 17 and Morgan Davis added 15.

