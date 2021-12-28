Recap: St. Charles West downs Francis Howell Central

-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
Mia Nicastro had a game-high 26 points to lead St. Charles West to a 64-55 win over visiting Francis Howell Central Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were Lily Jackson (18) and Hannah Myers (10). Rylee Denbow led Francis Howell Central with 20 points, while Trinniti Matthews finished with 17 and Morgan Davis added 15.
