Recap: St. Charles West downs Lutheran St. Charles

Mia Nicastro had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Charles West to a 49-41 win over visiting Lutheran St. Charles Wednesday.
Megan Aulbert led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 13 points and Ava Civey added 12.
St. Charles West (5-4) hosts Duchesne on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (4-5) plays at home against DuBourg on Monday at 6 p.m.
