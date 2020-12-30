 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West downs Lutheran St. Charles
Mia Nicastro had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Charles West to a 49-41 win over visiting Lutheran St. Charles Wednesday.

Megan Aulbert led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 13 points and Ava Civey added 12.

St. Charles West (5-4) hosts Duchesne on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (4-5) plays at home against DuBourg on Monday at 6 p.m.

