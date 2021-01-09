 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West downs Troy Buchanan
St. Charles West downed visiting Troy Buchanan 42-35 Saturday.

Jordan Starkey led Troy Buchanan with 14 points.

St. Charles West (7-5) visits St. Charles on Friday, January 22 at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (8-4) will host Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

