Recap: St. Charles West downs Visitation

St. Charles West downed visiting Visitation 49-40 Tuesday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
ST. PETERS — Jordan Speiser certainly didn't display any signs of nerves or jitters.
O'FALLON, Ill. — Klaire Keel believes it might be time to end her pre-game practice sessions with her father, Joel.
O'FALLON, Ill. — The Vashon girls basketball team survived a war of attrition Wednesday.
St. Louis University signee Mia Nicastro has helped St. Charles West win 43 in her first three seasons.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 11/22/2021 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Edwardsville (1-0)NR2. Marquette (0-0)NR3. Webster Groves (0-0)…
Metro triumphed over Medicine and Bioscience 63-11 Tuesday at Medicine and Bioscience.
Nyla Brown notched 13 points and 13 rebounds to propel Metro past visiting Riverview Gardens 47-25 Wednesday.
Laila Jones had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead Carnahan past McKinley 54-26 Tuesday at McKinley.
Annalise Dorr posted 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Parkway South over visiting Parkway Central 86-31 Tuesday.
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/23/2021Scoring Leaders
