Recap: St. Charles West handily defeats Winfield
St. Charles West handily defeats Winfield

St. Charles West handily defeated visiting Winfield 62-38 Tuesday.

Mia Nicastro led St. Charles West with 21 points, while Lily Jackson finished with 11 and Elena Scheve added 10. The leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Mia Nicastro (9).

St. Charles West (7-0) travels to St. Dominic on Monday, December 27 at 2:30 p.m. Winfield (3-4) goes on the road to play St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m.

