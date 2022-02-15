Recap: St. Charles West topples Fort Zumwalt East

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Lions. Fort Zumwalt East could only hit on two of seven, while the Warriors made 10 of 19. Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West was Lily Jackson with 12 points. Yasmine Edmonson led Fort Zumwalt East with 23 points. The other leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Elena Scheve (10). The leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt East was Yasmine Edmonson (8)