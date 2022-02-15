 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West topples Fort Zumwalt East

Mia Nicastro had 23 points and 10 rebounds to propel St. Charles West past visiting Fort Zumwalt East 50-35 Tuesday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Lions. Fort Zumwalt East could only hit on two of seven, while the Warriors made 10 of 19. Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West was Lily Jackson with 12 points. Yasmine Edmonson led Fort Zumwalt East with 23 points. The other leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Elena Scheve (10). The leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt East was Yasmine Edmonson (8)

St. Charles West (18-3) plays at Warrenton on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (11-10) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

