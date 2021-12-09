 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West topples Troy Buchanan
Recap: St. Charles West topples Troy Buchanan

St. Charles West toppled Troy Buchanan 53-38 Thursday at Troy Buchanan.

Mia Nicastro led St. Charles West with 20 points, while Lily Jackson finished with 14 and Harmony Hudson added 11. The leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Elena Scheve (8).

St. Charles West (6-0) will host Winfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (4-2) plays at home against Timberland on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

