Recap: St. Charles West tops St. Charles
Recap: St. Charles West tops St. Charles

Mia Nicastro notched 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Charles West over visiting St. Charles 46-34 Tuesday.

Lily Jackson also contributed 9 points to St. Charles West's win. The other leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Addie Block (8).

St. Charles West (1-0) visits Ursuline on Tuesday, December 8 at 6 p.m. St. Charles (0-1) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Tuesday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m.

