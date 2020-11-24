Recap: St. Charles West tops St. Charles

Mia Nicastro notched 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Charles West over visiting St. Charles 46-34 Tuesday.
Lily Jackson also contributed 9 points to St. Charles West's win. The other leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Addie Block (8).
St. Charles West (1-0) visits Ursuline on Tuesday, December 8 at 6 p.m. St. Charles (0-1) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Tuesday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m.
