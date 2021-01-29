 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West triumphs over Duchesne
Recap: St. Charles West triumphs over Duchesne

St. Charles West triumphed over visiting Duchesne 60-20 Friday.

St. Charles West (10-6) plays at home against Winfield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Duchesne (7-7) will host MICDS on Monday at 7 p.m.

