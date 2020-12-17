 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Clair handily defeats Newburg
Ally Newton had 18 points and 15 steals to lead St. Clair over visiting Newburg 63-39 Thursday.

The Bulldogs were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for St. Clair were Phoebe Arnold (18) and Alohilani Bursey (13). The leading rebounder for St. Clair was Ally Newton (8).

St. Clair (3-1) visits Linn on Saturday at 2 p.m. Newburg (1-1) plays at Capital City on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

