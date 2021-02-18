 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Clair topples Pacific
Recap: St. Clair topples Pacific

St. Clair toppled Pacific 47-34 Thursday at Pacific.

Hannah Bruns led the way for Pacific with 9 points and Lexi Clark added 8.

St. Clair (7-11) visits Salem on Monday at 7 p.m. Pacific (4-16) plays at Sullivan on Friday at 7 p.m.

