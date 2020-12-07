Recap: St. Dominic beats Borgia

Jessie Blaine had a game-high 33 points to lead St. Dominic to a 63-46 win over Borgia Monday at Borgia.
Delaney Smith also contributed 9 points to St. Dominic's win. Kaitlyn Patke led the way for Borgia with 16 points and Avery Lackey added 12.
St. Dominic (3-2) plays at home against Cor Jesu on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Borgia (1-3) plays at home against Cardinal Ritter on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
