 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic beats Borgia
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic beats Borgia

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Jessie Blaine had a game-high 33 points to lead St. Dominic to a 63-46 win over Borgia Monday at Borgia.

Delaney Smith also contributed 9 points to St. Dominic's win. Kaitlyn Patke led the way for Borgia with 16 points and Avery Lackey added 12.

St. Dominic (3-2) plays at home against Cor Jesu on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Borgia (1-3) plays at home against Cardinal Ritter on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports