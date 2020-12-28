Recap: St. Dominic defeats Lutheran St. Charles

St. Dominic defeated visiting Lutheran St. Charles 49-43 Monday.
-
Westminster beats Webster Groves in semifinal, ready to take shot at Incarnate Word
-
Potts plants seeds of success as Incarnate Word fights past Whitfield in Visitation semifinal
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Westminster staves off Parkway North comeback bid
-
Nelson leads Whitfield past Cardinal Ritter and into Visitation semifinals
Ellie Cook led the way for St. Dominic with 16 points and Jessie Blaine added 13. Megan Aulbert led Lutheran St. Charles with 25 points.
St. Dominic (5-3) travels to Timberland on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (3-4) travels to Fox on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.