 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic defeats Lutheran St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic defeats Lutheran St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

St. Dominic defeated visiting Lutheran St. Charles 49-43 Monday.

Ellie Cook led the way for St. Dominic with 16 points and Jessie Blaine added 13. Megan Aulbert led Lutheran St. Charles with 25 points.

St. Dominic (5-3) travels to Timberland on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (3-4) travels to Fox on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports