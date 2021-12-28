Recap: St. Dominic defeats Sikeston

St. Dominic defeated visiting Sikeston 64-59 Tuesday.
Anna Burcham led the way for St. Dominic with 19 points and Maren Hunt added 14. Allen led Sikeston with 32 points, while Adams finished with 11 and Blissett added 10.
St. Dominic (2-6) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Sikeston (1-2) will host Holt on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
