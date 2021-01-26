Recap: St. Dominic downs Eureka

St. Dominic downed Eureka 60-52 Tuesday at Villa Duchesne.
-
Whitfield pushes win streak to six games by pulling away from St. Joseph's
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
-
Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster
-
Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall
-
Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves
Jessie Blaine led the way for St. Dominic with 22 points and Jessica Larson added 12. Kate Hillyer led the way for Eureka with 24 points and Megan McCune added 11.
St. Dominic (11-6) visits Whitfield on Thursday at 4 p.m. Eureka (8-9) travels to Villa Duchesne on Friday at 4 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.