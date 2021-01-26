 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic downs Eureka
St. Dominic downed Eureka 60-52 Tuesday at Villa Duchesne.

Jessie Blaine led the way for St. Dominic with 22 points and Jessica Larson added 12. Kate Hillyer led the way for Eureka with 24 points and Megan McCune added 11.

St. Dominic (11-6) visits Whitfield on Thursday at 4 p.m. Eureka (8-9) travels to Villa Duchesne on Friday at 4 p.m.

