Recap: St. Dominic edges Francis Howell Central
Recap: St. Dominic edges Francis Howell Central

St. Dominic defeated Francis Howell Central 48-46 in -4 overtimes Thursday at Francis Howell Central.

Jessie Blaine led the way for St. Dominic with 21 points and Lily Brengarth added 12.

St. Dominic (15-9) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

