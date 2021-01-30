Recap: St. Dominic edges Lift For Life

Jessie Blaine had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Dominic to a 48-46 win over visiting Lift For Life Saturday.
Lily Brengarth also contributed 8 points to St. Dominic's win.
St. Dominic (12-7) hosts Notre Dame on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Lift For Life (6-11) travels to McCluer North on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
