Recap: St. Dominic edges Lift For Life
Recap: St. Dominic edges Lift For Life

Jessie Blaine had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Dominic to a 48-46 win over visiting Lift For Life Saturday.

Lily Brengarth also contributed 8 points to St. Dominic's win.

St. Dominic (12-7) hosts Notre Dame on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Lift For Life (6-11) travels to McCluer North on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

