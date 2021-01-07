 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic handily defeats Tolton
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic handily defeats Tolton

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

St. Dominic handily defeated Tolton 60-37 Thursday at Tolton.

Jessie Blaine led the way for St. Dominic with 24 points and Ellie Cook added 12.

St. Dominic (7-4) will host Timberland on Friday at 5:45 p.m. Tolton (2-7) goes on the road to play St. Dominic on Thursday, January 14 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports