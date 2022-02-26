 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic triumphs over McCluer

St. Dominic triumphed over visiting McCluer 67-25 Saturday.

Audrey Blaine led St. Dominic with 24 points, while Mia Tabacchi finished with 14 and Maren Hunt added 11.

St. Dominic (11-13) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

