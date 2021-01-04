Recap: St. James rolls past New Haven

St. James rolled past New Haven 66-37 Monday at New Haven.
The leading scorers for St. James were Alison Bullock (16), Bailey Wells (13), Hannah Marcee (12) and Livi Herron (11). The leading rebounder for St. James was Bailey Wells (9).
St. James (5-3) visits Nixa on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. New Haven (3-4) will host Cuba on Thursday at 6 p.m.
