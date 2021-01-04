 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. James rolls past New Haven
0 comments

Recap: St. James rolls past New Haven

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

St. James rolled past New Haven 66-37 Monday at New Haven.

The leading scorers for St. James were Alison Bullock (16), Bailey Wells (13), Hannah Marcee (12) and Livi Herron (11). The leading rebounder for St. James was Bailey Wells (9).

St. James (5-3) visits Nixa on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. New Haven (3-4) will host Cuba on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports