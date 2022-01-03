 Skip to main content
Recap: St. James tops New Haven
St. James topped visiting New Haven 51-39 Monday.

The Tigers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 12 of 26 shots. Livi Herron led the way for St. James with 15 points and Emily Recker added 11.

St. James (10-1) hosts Nixa on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. New Haven (7-3) visits Cuba on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

