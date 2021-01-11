Recap: St. James triumphs over Belle

St. James triumphed over visiting Belle 74-37 Monday.
-
Riley Whitener was the leading scorer for St. James with 19 points and Kori Alcorn added 16.
St. James (7-4) plays at Blair Oaks on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Belle (4-1) plays at Cuba on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
