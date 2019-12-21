Recap: St. Joseph Benton downs Lutheran South

St. Joseph Benton downed Lutheran South 50-43 Saturday at North Central Mo. College.
St. Joseph Benton (1-0) hosts Blair Oaks on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Lutheran South (4-3) will host Jennings on Thursday, January 2 at 11:30 a.m.
