Recap: St. Joseph Benton downs Lutheran South

St. Joseph Benton downed Lutheran South 50-43 Saturday at North Central Mo. College.

St. Joseph Benton (1-0) hosts Blair Oaks on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Lutheran South (4-3) will host Jennings on Thursday, January 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Sports