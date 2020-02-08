Recap: St. Joseph's edges Cor Jesu

Michele Origliasso notched 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Joseph's over Cor Jesu 44-42 Saturday at Webster Groves.
Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt with 21 points. Addison Erusha was the leading scorer for Cor Jesu with 20 points. The other leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt (8). The leading rebounder for Cor Jesu was Addison Erusha (9)
St. Joseph's (11-7) plays at Villa Duchesne on Thursday at 6 p.m. Cor Jesu (9-11) hosts Ursuline on Monday at 6 p.m.