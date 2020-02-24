Recap: St. Joseph's topples St. Dominic

St. Joseph's toppled St. Dominic 51-38 Monday at St. Dominic.
Kiley Duchardt led the way for St. Joseph's with 16 points and Emily Lally added 15. Ellie Cook led St. Dominic with 10 points, while Jessica Larson finished with 10 and Mercedes Little added 10. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Michele Origliasso (10) and Kiley Duchardt (9).
St. Joseph's (12-9) goes on the road to play Parkway South on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. St. Dominic (11-14) will host St. Charles West on Tuesday, March 3 at 4:30 p.m.