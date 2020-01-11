Recap: St. Joseph's tops Borgia

Emily Lally had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Joseph's to a 50-39 win over visiting Borgia Saturday.
The Angels were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 16 shots. Michele Origliasso also contributed 9 points to St. Joseph's's win. Julia Struckhoff led the way for Borgia with 15 points and Kaitlyn Patke added 10. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Michele Origliasso (10) and Kathryn Conaty (9).
St. Joseph's (7-4) will host Cor Jesu on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (5-4) visits Union on Monday at 7 p.m.