Recap: St. Joseph's tops Borgia
0 comments

Recap: St. Joseph's tops Borgia

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Emily Lally had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Joseph's to a 50-39 win over visiting Borgia Saturday.

The Angels were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 16 shots. Michele Origliasso also contributed 9 points to St. Joseph's's win. Julia Struckhoff led the way for Borgia with 15 points and Kaitlyn Patke added 10. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Michele Origliasso (10) and Kathryn Conaty (9).

St. Joseph's (7-4) will host Cor Jesu on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (5-4) visits Union on Monday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports