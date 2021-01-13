Recap: St. Joseph's beats Cor Jesu

St. Joseph's beat Cor Jesu 57-41 Wednesday at Cor Jesu.
Emily Lally was the leading scorer for St. Joseph's with 19 points and Kiley Duchardt added 14. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Kiley Duchardt (8) and Kayla Jansen (8).
St. Joseph's (6-3) hosts Ursuline on Thursday at 6 p.m. Cor Jesu (6-7) will host Cape Notre Dame on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
