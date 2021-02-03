Recap: St. Joseph's beats Hazelwood Central

Kayla Jansen had 18 points and 10 rebounds to propel St. Joseph's past visiting Hazelwood Central 63-46 Wednesday.
The Angels dominated the boards, outrebounding the Hawks 48-22. Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt with 14 points. Jada Wiley led the way for Hazelwood Central with 17 points and Tristan Stith added 16. Other leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Michele Origliasso (9) and Kiley Duchardt (8). The leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was J'Lessa Jordan (13)
St. Joseph's (10-4) plays at Incarnate Word on Friday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood Central (0-2) travels to Ladue on Friday at 6 p.m.