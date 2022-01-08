Recap: St. Joseph's beats STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley

Kayla Jansen had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead St. Joseph's past visiting STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 56-38 Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt with 14 points.
St. Joseph's (9-5) plays at home against Cor Jesu on Tuesday at 6 p.m. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (6-4) visits Riverview Gardens on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
