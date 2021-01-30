Recap: St. Joseph's breezes by Hazelwood Central

St. Joseph's breezed by Hazelwood Central 53-34 Saturday at Francis Howell Central.
Tristan Stith led the way for Hazelwood Central with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Hazelwood Central were Jada Wiley (11) and J'Lessa Jordan (10).
St. Joseph's (9-4) hosts Hazelwood Central on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Hazelwood Central (0-1) goes on the road to play St. Joseph's on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
